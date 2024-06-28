BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Counterattack on Staromayorsky
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • 10 months ago

Counterattack on Staromayorsky

Ukranians made another counterattack attempt on the northern outskirts of Staromayorsky, using armored vehicles for the first time in a long time. 

They were warmly greeted by 5th Army units and Vostok Group special forces: at least one tank and several vehicles were blown up on the spot, another tank was "caught up" shortly thereafter during the crew's attempted retreat. 

The forces that managed to land were destroyed.

Adding:  

Finland is sending Ukraine its 24th military aid package worth €159 million, bringing the total since February 2022 to €2.2 billion. This was reported by the Finnish Ministry of Defense.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy