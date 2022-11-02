Alex Jones Full Show 11/1/22 Deep State Coup Alert!
Deep State Coup Alert! A Secret Disinformation “Governance Board” Is Actively Surveilling/Censoring Americans In Coordination With Big Tech, Banks, & Leftist NGOs – FULL SHOW 11/1/22
This is the 21st century technocratic coup! At the head of it is the ADL! These bombshell docs CONFIRM Alex Jones’ analysis that the ADL is actually in command along with a handful of other NGOs, including the DCCC, of what Americans are allowed to see, think, and say! This is beyond election meddling! This is the overthrow of civilization as we know it! The war for your mind has been exposed! Tune in to learn about hyper-neurotic tactics designed to sabotage every decision you make!
