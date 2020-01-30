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Airlines begin suspending China flights amid coronavirus outbreak
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8 views • January 30, 2020
Airlines have begun suspending flights as fears mount over the coronavirus epidemic. Indonesia's Lion Air is halting all flights to and from China from Feb 1, while Jetstar Asia will suspend flights between Singapore and several cities in China because of a drop in demand. British Airways said it is stopping all direct flights to and from mainland China.
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