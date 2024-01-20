Create New Account
DISEASE X: A WARNING, OR A THREAT
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Jan 19, 2024


As the WHO and media attempt to keep the public in fear with the threat of an unknown disease, we breakdown what ‘disease X’ really symbolizes. Meanwhile, gain-of-function experiments continue to put humanity in great peril.


#WEF #Tedros #DiseaseX


POSTED: January 19, 2024


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v480za0-disease-x-a-warning-or-a-threat.html

Keywords
humanitywarningdel bigtreehighwirethreatdisease xwefgain of functiontedrosgreat peril

