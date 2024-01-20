DISEASE X: A WARNING, OR A THREAT

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Jan 19, 2024
As the WHO and media attempt to keep the public in fear with the threat of an unknown disease, we breakdown what ‘disease X’ really symbolizes. Meanwhile, gain-of-function experiments continue to put humanity in great peril.
POSTED: January 19, 2024
