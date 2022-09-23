Create New Account
Edward Dowd Shares His Team's Analysis of Disability Data Which Found 'Stunning' Signals
"They analyzed what's called the year-over-year rate of change and they came up with the fact that it was a 3 standard deviation event, which on Wall Street only occurs 0.03% of the time so something happened. It's a signal."

Full Video: https://youtu.be/NCGO9kuYM0M 


covid deathsedward dowdteam analysisdisability datastunning signalsinsurance reports

