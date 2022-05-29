Fellow Fighters Should Join the Whistleblower Movement Because They Want to Take Down the CCP, and Not for Other Purposes

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Firstly, to take down the CCP is the most dangerous thing in the world. What we are doing is what most people don’t want to do. When you join in the Whistleblower Movements, and you care about other people’s feelings, you cannot accomplish anything.