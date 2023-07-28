Create New Account
#ClimateScam Arsonist sets fires in Calabria, Italy as UN Secretary General claims Earth is boiling
channel image
GalacticStorm
2068 Subscribers
104 views
Published 14 hours ago

#ClimateScam arsonist caught setting fires in Calabria Southern Italy (and most likely in Greee) while UN Secretary General states " The era of boiling has arrived"

They think we are stupid....

source:

https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1684857633260384256?s=20

Keywords
climate changeglobal warminggreen new dealclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetenergy crisisnetzero

