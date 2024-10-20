BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mohammad Marandi REVEALS: Iran’s Mysterious Weapon More Devastating Than Nukes – Israel Real Panic
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9977 followers
281 views • 6 months ago

Mohammad Marandi REVEALS: Iran’s Mysterious Weapon More Devastating Than Nukes – Israel Real Panic The conversation covers a wide range of geopolitical topics, including the dynamics between Israel, the United States, and the Middle East, particularly focusing on Israel's actions, its political motives, and historical context involving figures like Yaha Sinwar. The dialogue touches on the impact of certain actions on regional stability, such as the consequences of killing Sinwar for Israel and Palestine's future. It also explores broader geopolitical issues like potential military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, and the influence of lobbying groups like AIPAC on U.S. foreign policy.

The speakers discuss complex historical events, including the Iraq War, U.S. foreign policy decisions post-9/11, and the role of various intelligence operations. There is a critical analysis of political figures like Benjamin Netanyahu, with commentary on the motivations behind their decisions and the influence of internal and external pressures. They also reflect on the influence of social media in shaping public perception and its role in revealing real-time events, such as the situation in Gaza.

The conversation is informal and candid, often referencing personal experiences and anecdotes, like encounters with intelligence operations and the complexities of geopolitics. It highlights concerns about how narratives are controlled and the impact of media in shaping public discourse around international conflicts.

Mirrored - Mohammed Waqas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
iranisraelmohammad marandimysterious weapon
