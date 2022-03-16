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Hawaii Sheriffs Discriminate Against Women Who Need to Use the Restroom
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0 view • March 16, 2022
On March 14, 2022 Hawaii state capitol security and sheriff deputies tell grandma she had to cork it because of the rules. They didn't understand that rules don't take precedence over the 1964 Civil Rights Act. And they could "nazi" see any comparisons to Nazi Germany.
Public Accommodation Education Packet
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Hawaii #Sheriff #Discrimination
Public Accommodation Education Packet
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Hawaii #Sheriff #Discrimination
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