LT. Col. "Bull" Gurfein

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Lt Colonel David "Bull" Gurfein enlisted in the Marines at 17, completed Boot Camp at Parris Island, and went on to become the Honor Graduate from Officer Candidate School, Meritoriously Augmented as a 2nd Lieutenant out of The Basic School, and served as a Marine Corps Infantry Officer. With 25 years of service, he retired as a Lt Colonel after leading Marines operationally and in combat around the world – From a Rifle Platoon in the jungles of Panama; to a Mortar Platoon across the deserts of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait; to a Rifle Security Company on the fence-line at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; to a team of Future Operations Planners in the mountains of Afghanistan; to a Special Operations Task Force during the initial assault into the cities of Iraq; and as a Congressional Liaison on Capitol Hill for both the Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, and the Marine Special Operations Command. Lt Col. Gurfein also has extensive business executive management experience in diverse highly-competitive industries. https://www.uap.org