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Diabolical Influences: Tax-exempt Foundations, Cecil Rhodes and the New World Order
In The Field of Zoan
In The Field of Zoan
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27 views • August 19, 2020
Richard Grove of tradegyandhope.com hosts a three-way chat with Brett Veinotte and Kevin Cole discussing the hidden hand of influencers such as Cecil Rhodes and his band of world-buggering psychopaths, out for nothing less than full spectrum dominance.
The discussion illustrates well the intricate web of highly motivated, interconnected miscreants and the dizzying array of organisations that they use as fronts to influence, bully and nudge humanity into suicidal foolishness - from bloody world wars to the blind acceptance of harmful social policies to the insanity of social distancing and the wearing of face masks – are these people the ‘sons’ of Cain, and are they working to a diabolical plan?
The Field of Zoan video channel holds that this is indeed the case, and that those following on from Cecil Rhodes plan, carrying forward even from the times spoken of in Genesis 10 and 11 of the scriptures certainly appear right now to be marching humanity off into the Land of Nod, East of Eden.
These Nimrodian ‘sons’ of Cain are long term planners, they work to diabolical instruction, theirs is a world without Almighty Elohim where man is the measure of everything, theirs is doom, and they are deceivers who advertise themselves as saviours using their weaponised technology as tools of false prophesy aka The Mass (mainstream) Media.
However, piece by piece, these miscreants are being exposed, one parasite at a time – praise be unto Yeshua, our saviour and redeemer.
Keywords
federal reservenew world orderparasitesluciferianismfreemasonrysecret societynorman doddcecil rhodescarroll quigleyreece committeetax-exempt foundationsnon-governmental organisationsrhodes scholarship trustrobert gordon wassonfabianismprussian education
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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