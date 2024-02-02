An Israeli Occupation Bulldozer was Leveling Homes - Soldier Driving Received an Anti Tank Missile from the Palestinian Resistance - right to his Face

An Israeli occupation bulldozer was razzling homes to the ground, the soldier driving received an anti tank missile from the Palestinian resistance right in his face.

Adding..

Israel agrees to ceasefire in Gaza Strip: Qatar Foreign Ministry

"Israel agreed to the ceasefire proposal, and we received an initial positive reaction from Hamas," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Ansari said.

On November 24, Qatar mediated (https://en.sputniknews.africa/20240202/israel-agrees-to-ceasefire-in-gaza-strip-qatar-foreign-ministry-1064878583.html) a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.









