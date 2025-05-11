BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Let’s Put Prophecies on a Timeline 11/05/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
786 followers
117 views • 23 hours ago

Today Pastor Stan gives us an overview of what we can expect according to Prophecies and Current Events in the near future. This is just a guess, and estimation of what we can expect. In other news, we see that Venezuela turns to Russia for Ballistic Missiles able to target the U.S. if crisis grows.


Keywords
timelinepropheciesprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Welfare Stops

04:49Grand Jury

06:20New Republic National Guard

09:23Entitlements

11:23Central America Angry

