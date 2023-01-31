History Repeating Itself Again

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In 1880, Pyotor Ilyich Tchaikovsky wrote the 1812 Overture to commemorate Russia's successful defense against Napolean's army.
Micah 4:3 and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up a sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.