Angles Of Joy - Angles Of Sorrow, How To Build Joy In Your Life...
TheCraftsmansHouse
1 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

In this video, I talk about the concept of angles of joy vs angles of sorrow. Then I show how I made beutiful gothic arches as a feature in my house. The music is from a defunc band from Montreal, white guys having fun playing kelzmer music... Enjoy!

