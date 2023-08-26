Angles Of Joy - Angles Of Sorrow, How To Build Joy In Your Life...

In this video, I talk about the concept of angles of joy vs angles of sorrow. Then I show how I made beutiful gothic arches as a feature in my house. The music is from a defunc band from Montreal, white guys having fun playing kelzmer music... Enjoy!
