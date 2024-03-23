MOSCOW CONCERT HALL SHOOTING | 22 March 2024

At least 40 people were killed and over 100 others were injured in a shooting and explosion at Moscow's Crocus City Hall — one of the biggest shopping and entertainment complexes in Russia — Friday (22March2024) evening, according to the Russian Foreign Security Service.
MOSCOW CONCERT HALL SHOOTING | 22MARCH2024: https://www.bitchute.com/video/W5HCaA6TpI5W
For further research see the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video: Russian News
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/russian-news/3325/393
"End Time Prophecy" PDF eBook download (Complementary)
https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Defending-Gibraltar Truther_Forum:
https://Defending-Gibraltar.net.
Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes, such as commentary, criticism, teaching, and news reporting.
Mirrored - NancyDrewberry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.