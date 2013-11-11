[Q4T E4] [Nov 11, 2013 ] Quest 4 Truth Episode 4 (1.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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In this fourth episode of Quest 4 Truth, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba discuss Matthew 24:28 and give their opinions on who/what the carcass and eagles are a reference to and what this verse could be revealing. They also explore Revelation 9:11, Zechariah 5 and other Scriptures as well. (sorry about my mic during the first 10 minutes).
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy