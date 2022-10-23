Create New Account
[Q4T E4] [Nov 11, 2013 ] Quest 4 Truth Episode 4 (1.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]
Rob Skiba
Published a month ago |

In this fourth episode of Quest 4 Truth, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba discuss Matthew 24:28 and give their opinions on who/what the carcass and eagles are a reference to and what this verse could be revealing. They also explore Revelation 9:11, Zechariah 5 and other Scriptures as well. (sorry about my mic during the first 10 minutes).


https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com


