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Quartet Preview - An Evolutionary Moment, Becoming Someone New
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
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The full version is available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-an-evolutionary-moment-becoming-someone-new/

How do you deal with a situation – as is coming with the Great Transition – where you are confronted by a continuing sequence of significant disappointments … government, family, economy, leaders. One after another they come as the old system breaks down. These individuals and institutions have provided us with a fundamental sense of self and security. Now it is all going to change, and the opportunity to become someone new is being forced upon us.

The URL referenced in answering viewer questions: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-07-russia-and-china-planning-simultaneous-attack-to-eliminate-the-united-states.html


Enjoy this PREVIEW version of QUARTET. This is a new feature, led by futurist, John Petersen, from The Arlington Institute and featuring best-selling author Gregg Braden, psychic and author Penny Kelly and sociologist and big thinker Kingsley Dennis. This program will deeply probe the essence of this global transition. Each time we’ll do a deep dive into the key issues that are animating the inbound changes, the new worlds that may evolve, and importantly, how we all can prepare and effectively participate in this shift.

We also want to start a global conversation, so we’ll be soliciting your comments and suggestions throughout the process. We’re particularly interested in the topics you might pitch for the QUARTET group to debate . . . as well as questions you might have about our fortnightly discussions.

To comment, visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and let us add you to our alert list.

Leave comments on each episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/quartet/ We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!


Keywords
transitionjohn petersenreinventionpenny kellykingsley dennisrevealationsystem breakdown
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