Ex-Palestinian child prisoners recount beatings by Israeli forces
Israel has freed 180 Palestinians since the start of the exchange on Friday. Children who had been in Israeli detention constitute half of those released, and some of them have been talking about their time in detention, saying they faced violence and torture. From the occupied West Bank, our correspondent Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.

Mirrored - TRT World

Keywords
torturepalestinianchild prisonersisraeli jails

