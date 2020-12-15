© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump, poksahteleva kuin popcorn! (Profetia)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • December 15, 2020
Profetia 131 – Donald Trump, poksahteleva kuin popcorn!
Puhuttu PYHÄN HENGEN Voitelun alla apostoli, profeetta Elisheva Eliyahun kautta
Saatu 29. kesäkuuta 2016
Uudelleenjulkaistu USA:n vaaleja 2020 varten
http://www.amightywind.com
http://www.allmightywind.com/finnish.html
Puhuttu PYHÄN HENGEN Voitelun alla apostoli, profeetta Elisheva Eliyahun kautta
Saatu 29. kesäkuuta 2016
Uudelleenjulkaistu USA:n vaaleja 2020 varten
http://www.amightywind.com
http://www.allmightywind.com/finnish.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.