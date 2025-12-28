How Surveillance Became Normal. A Long History of Watching Everyone.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The surveillance state used systems of monitoring, data collection, and behavioral control. It was built step by step over centuries, and the history of it is often ignored. Beginning with census tracking and mail interception, we then move forward to telegraphs, photography, and wartime intelligence networks. Then, there were even civilian informant programs. Now, modern digital surveillance has been carefully normalized through technology, fear, and social engineering. It all started long before smartphones or the internet existed. By examining historical case studies from ancient civilizations all the way until World War I and the early intelligence agencies of the United States, we look at the past and tie it to daily today.
FULL SHOW - EPISODE 623 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/623-surveillance-capitalism-ai-big-brother-rising/
MORE LINKS: