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I'm Looking For People Who WANT To Change The World - Is It Political Action? It's More Than That!
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42 views • May 30, 2022
Be angry all you want, you have to do something about the world. You also can't just complain about others. I may be asking for too much, but at no end will the truth stop and wait for anyone. It depends on all of us to share it with one another; you may feel alone but you're not, make it happen.
Watch The Following Videos For More Context (If You Don't Know What Will Change The World):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0gTv4HYWr0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I2a9EeVdzg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nYh4tPy9aw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYq9FE1KHPM
Be A Speaker: https://nita.one/summitguidelines
Be A Writer (Or Other Contributor): https://nita.one/newspaper
Movement Action: https://nita.one
#action #helpmehelpyou #change #changetheworld
Watch The Following Videos For More Context (If You Don't Know What Will Change The World):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0gTv4HYWr0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I2a9EeVdzg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nYh4tPy9aw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYq9FE1KHPM
Be A Speaker: https://nita.one/summitguidelines
Be A Writer (Or Other Contributor): https://nita.one/newspaper
Movement Action: https://nita.one
#action #helpmehelpyou #change #changetheworld
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