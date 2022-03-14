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Rapto primicia santificada amtes de la Guerra nuclear contra EUA
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3 views • March 14, 2022
El Señor Dios me pidió grabar vídeos de profecias que Él me dictó.
Las cartas detallan los eventos de apocalipsis, los quales están muy cerca de suceder.
Ciertamente el Señor DIOS no hace nada, sin haber revelado su secreto a sus siervos,
los profetas. Amós 3: 7.
El Señor pide a ustedes insistentemente que oren y ayunen por sí, por su familia, por todos
los hermanos, suplicando por libramiento y que evangelizen y preparen a vosotros.
Y especialmente oren y ayuden por lo que están en las áreas de peligro y necesitaran
salir y reanudar. El Señor Jeohwah Dios os pide que observen sus mandamientos,
evangelizen, LO busquen y busquen vuestra santificación.
Vean todos los videos seleccionando a playlist en espanhol y lean todas las mensajes
escritas en articulos separados en lo Blog: waytothelord.wordpress.com
Correo eletónico: [email protected]
****
The peace of Jesus,
This channel is not for profit and has no ads.
The Lord God dictated to me letters , detailing the events of apocalypse
which are very close to happen. And He asked me to record videos in other languages.
Surely the Lord GOD will do nothing, without revealing his secret to his servants,
the prophets. Amós 3: 7
The purpose is that they pray and fast for themselves, for their family, for all the brothers,
begging for deliverance and prepare themselves.
And especially pray and help for those who are in danger areas and will have to leave
for survivel and beginning in another place.
Lord God Jeohwah asks you to observe His commandments, evangelization
y to seek Him and look after sanctification.
Please select the playlist in your language and watch all the videos
Read all the written letters at the Blog:
waytothelord.wordpress.com
In Portuguese at the blog: maiorehdeus.blogspot.com
e-mail: [email protected]
Las cartas detallan los eventos de apocalipsis, los quales están muy cerca de suceder.
Ciertamente el Señor DIOS no hace nada, sin haber revelado su secreto a sus siervos,
los profetas. Amós 3: 7.
El Señor pide a ustedes insistentemente que oren y ayunen por sí, por su familia, por todos
los hermanos, suplicando por libramiento y que evangelizen y preparen a vosotros.
Y especialmente oren y ayuden por lo que están en las áreas de peligro y necesitaran
salir y reanudar. El Señor Jeohwah Dios os pide que observen sus mandamientos,
evangelizen, LO busquen y busquen vuestra santificación.
Vean todos los videos seleccionando a playlist en espanhol y lean todas las mensajes
escritas en articulos separados en lo Blog: waytothelord.wordpress.com
Correo eletónico: [email protected]
****
The peace of Jesus,
This channel is not for profit and has no ads.
The Lord God dictated to me letters , detailing the events of apocalypse
which are very close to happen. And He asked me to record videos in other languages.
Surely the Lord GOD will do nothing, without revealing his secret to his servants,
the prophets. Amós 3: 7
The purpose is that they pray and fast for themselves, for their family, for all the brothers,
begging for deliverance and prepare themselves.
And especially pray and help for those who are in danger areas and will have to leave
for survivel and beginning in another place.
Lord God Jeohwah asks you to observe His commandments, evangelization
y to seek Him and look after sanctification.
Please select the playlist in your language and watch all the videos
Read all the written letters at the Blog:
waytothelord.wordpress.com
In Portuguese at the blog: maiorehdeus.blogspot.com
e-mail: [email protected]
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