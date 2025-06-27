Morning Manna - June 27, 2025 - Daniel 3:1-18 - Faith Friday: We Will Not Bow

On this powerful Faith Friday, the Morning Manna team unpacks Daniel 3:1–18, the epic story of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego's bold stand in the face of deadly opposition. As King Nebuchadnezzar demands idolatrous worship under threat of a fiery furnace, these faithful men choose loyalty to God over obedience to worldly power. Their declaration, “We will not bow,” models for believers today what it means to stand firm in faith—peacefully, boldly, and humbly—even when the cost is everything.





Rick Wiles reflects on the courage required to remain obedient in a world increasingly hostile to biblical truth. The message underscores that true faith is not presumption—it’s submission to God's will, whether or not deliverance comes. The broadcast concludes with Holy Communion, calling believers to spiritual preparation and trust in the sovereignty of God.





