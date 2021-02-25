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Danny and Ronny back in Israel
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10 views • February 25, 2021
Update: I have removed the comment sections. These guys have been through a lot in their lives and don't need to hear anyone trash them for just telling about what they have experienced with their dad. Also for others who how downloaded this film and re-uploaded it.. please turn of the unnecessary comment section.
ABOUT: Danny and Ronny is back in Israel where they once joined their father Ron Wyatt on excavations. For a long time they have been silent.. but have now decided to defend their fathers work and tell their experience.
Ron Wyatt's daughter and son-in-law have made the following web-page for Ron: www.ronwyatt.com
ABOUT: Danny and Ronny is back in Israel where they once joined their father Ron Wyatt on excavations. For a long time they have been silent.. but have now decided to defend their fathers work and tell their experience.
Ron Wyatt's daughter and son-in-law have made the following web-page for Ron: www.ronwyatt.com
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