Extensive Research Suggests Amorites Built Ancient Ohio Burial Mounds - Fritz Zimmerman

In the Bible, the Amorites are an ancient, Canaanite people, described as extremely powerful warriors who clashed often with the Israelites in the Old Testament. Believe it or not, the Amorites may have had a settlement beyond the Middle East. According to Fritz Zimmerman, an explorer and writer, the Amorites were likely the advanced tribe behind the mysterious and extremely complex Ohio Mounds and earthworks, thought to be thousands of years old. These ancient burial mounds have been found to hold skeletons, as well as cremated remains. Fritz describes the advanced mathematics that would have gone into creating these earthworks. He also compares unusual human skulls found in Stonehenge to seemingly identical skulls found in Ohio. How did the Amorites end up in North America? Some were scattered there after the Flood, Fritz notes, and absorbed into the Dakota, a Native American tribe within the broader Sioux.









TAKEAWAYS





Fritz says the skulls in Ohio and across the ocean in Stonehenge suggest a different supernatural species





The burial mounds in Ohio are extremely famous, and many are World Heritage Sites





Some believe that the untethered souls of these Nephilim Amorites still roam Ohio, sparking supernatural phenomena





The Amorites controlled Babylon for several centuries before their rule was ended by the Hittites









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

The Nephilim Chronicles book: https://amzn.to/49j2JOp





🔗 CONNECT WITH FRITZ ZIMMERMAN

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FritzZimmerman





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #FritzZimmerman #BiblicalFiction #Nephilim #FaithAndCulture #Amorites #OhioMounds #AncientMysteries #SpiritualWarfare #BiblicalWorldview #TheUnseenBattle #DivineCouncil #BiblicalAngels #SpiritualRealm #blurrycon #blurrycreatures #angels #demons



