Agenda 2030 | Smart Cities Farming Robot Kills 100,000 Weeds Per Hour With Lasers
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

Carbon Robotics Autonomous Weeder, eliminates weeds with lasers. A person can weed about one acre of crops a day. This smart robot can weed 20.


https://carbonrobotics.com/


The Autonomous Weeder kills weeds without harming soil or water, and it operates autonomously, eliminating the reliance on manual laborers. The robot can weed roughly 15-20 acres a day, replacing crews to do the weeding by hand.'


This was released last year and I share this because it further demonstrates how a vast collection of jobs will be lost and destroyed all by design.


https://www.freethink.com/robots-ai/farming-robot

farmingagenda 2030robotsmart cities farming robotkills 100000 weeds perhour with lasers

