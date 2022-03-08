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The Spiritual Agenda Behind COVID19
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186 views • March 08, 2022
John Kitson speaks to a UK audience on end times, new age agenda, mark of the beast, satanism and the covid-19 vaccine
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X Factor Winner reveals world's most secret religion: https://youtu.be/IWn9e4cfZtA
Join Wise (Transferwise) here: https://wise.com/invite/u/johnk130
5G Awareness Telegram Channel: t.me/fivegawareness Website: www.5gawareness.com
Save Us Now: www.saveusnow.org.uk
SaveUsNow Telegram: t.me/marksteele5g
X Factor Winner reveals world's most secret religion: https://youtu.be/IWn9e4cfZtA
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