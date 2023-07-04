Create New Account
Message to Pastors
Fritz Berggren
Published Tuesday

Nothing will change in America until Pastors would rather die than miss the calling of God in their lives.  THEN will will begin to see change. Freeing ourselves from Satan's rules; defying his "word-crimes." 

crimesatanindependencepastors

