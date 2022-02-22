The sad story of an abducted middle aged lady

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first abducted by the human traffickers.
Then she was sold by her husband for 800 yuan, she was sold by the human traffickers again. She had two children, but both died, one died of illness, and the other drowned. It’s a human tragedy. I can’t wait to cry.