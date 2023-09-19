Inclusivity in Arms: Why 2A Matters for Everyone

Welcome to another episode of For The Love of Guns! In this compelling discussion, we explore the diversity of the Second Amendment community. Tony Simon from 2A4E Diversity Shoots joins me as we talk about ho the 2nd Amendment is a right for everyone.





Episode Highlights:





🔹 You have the right to defend yourself.





🔹 The 2nd Amendment is not for a particular class or group.





🔹 Paying attention to your rights at a national and local level.





Join us for a thought-provoking conversation that delves deep into the world of the Second Amendment.





Don't forget to subscribe and share this episode with fellow 2A supporters. Together, we can make a difference in the online landscape.





#2A #SecondAmendment #OnlineVoice #DigitalAdvocacy #Podcast #GunRights #2a4e #AdvocacyTips #OnlinePresence





Show Sponsors:





• Falco Holsters - https://bit.ly/3EVvmmJ





Checkout code BANSHEE will save you 10%





• AmmoSquared – https://ammosquared.com/trb





• You – https://www.trb.fyi ◦ Visit the Partners and Discounts page at www.trb.fyi for all the ways to support the work I do here.





Remember to comment and join the discussion.









*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee





♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3





♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo





♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee

















Resources for the show:





Diversity Shoot Website - https://www.diversityshoot.com





Diversity Shoot on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/The2ndisforeveryone





Tony on Twitter - https://twitter.com/2nd4Everyone





Tony on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/tony.simon.7393





Tony on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/simonsaystrain/





The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee





The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/





Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/





The Rogue Banshee Webpage - https://trb.fyi/

















Remember to comment and join the discussion.









*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee





♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3





♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo





♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee

















Product of the Show:





Falco holsters has a great shoulder holster that I am playing with now. This has a kydex holster with premium leather straps. Check it out at : https://alnk.to/gKOGpZc and use the code BANSHEE to save 10%

















Video of the Show:





Looking at my channel analytics, people are getting back into gun building! Check out my Glock playlist at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLlRzRtKJRqPR3x0HHfZOaf-y5rCGG2F9 and don't forget to swing by https://www.freedomcrewuniversity.com/ where you can take a class on gun building.





-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.