WEF Orders Govt's to ARREST Citizens Who Read 'Fake News'

The World Economic Forum has ordered world governments to ban independent media, make it illegal to read non-mainstream news sources, and fill prisons with people who share opinions or articles deemed “false” by so-called fact-checkers.
The Trudeau regime was the first WEF-controlled government to outlaw independent media, meaning Canadians who share articles or posts online that are deemed ‘false’ by fact-checkers are liable to arrest and a hefty prison sentence.
The once great nation of Ireland is also in danger of being conquered by the globalists.
Lawmakers in Ireland have passed a new law that will make it illegal for citizens to view or share any non-mainstream media content on their phones and computer devices.
The new legislation means that anything viewed online that has been deemed “hateful” by fact-checkers will result in prison time for those who have viewed or shared it.
