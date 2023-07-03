Peter Navarro | A MAGA Declaration of Independence --From a Woke Partisan Mob

VISIT HTTP://PETERNAVARRO.SUBSTACK.COM FOR THE TRANSCRIPT

When in the course of human events, a woke partisan mob, in collaboration with Wall Street globalists, social media oligarchs, and a propagandist corporate media seize the reins of power, it becomes necessary for the people most victimized to throw these rascals out. To this end, we hold these truths to be self-evident:

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR THE REST OF THE STORY!

