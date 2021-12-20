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'A return to faith': Virginia Catholics join in rosary crusade for the Church and the world
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10 views • December 20, 2021
On December 16, local Catholics organized the first of a series of rosary meetings in Front Royal, Virginia. Inspired by the movement "Austria prays," Robert Moynihan, founder and editor-in-chief of Inside the Vatican magazine, decided to bring it to America and inspire people across the nation to pray the rosary for the Church and society in crisis.
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