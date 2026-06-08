John Kiriakou spent 30 months in federal prison for telling the truth. The architects of the CIA torture program walked free - DDGeopolitics, clip from today

Our interview with John Kiriakou drops in 30 minutes!

John Kiriakou spent 30 months in federal prison for telling the truth. The architects of the CIA torture program walked free. Today he joins DDGeopolitics for the first time — and he has a lot to say.

The entire US intelligence community wrote two unanimous National Intelligence Estimates concluding Iran had no nuclear weapons program. Ayatollah Khamenei issued a fatwa in 2003 declaring it a sin to develop one. None of that mattered. Netanyahu kept saying bomb Iran. Trump finally listened.

And while all of this was unfolding, Congress passed Section 224 — permanently fusing the US and Israeli militaries — as the Defense Intelligence Agency issued a warning to its own employees about stepped up Israeli spying on the United States.

This and more on today's show!

➡️Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/tr1NKUPsP-g?si=gR-s-u4jVR_g0QG5

Adding: DDGeopolitics Substack about John Kirkakou

'They Jailed the Man Who Told the Truth About Torture. Now We Have a Chance to Make It Right'

https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/they-jailed-the-man-who-told-the?r=hckip&utm_medium=ios&triedRedirect=true





