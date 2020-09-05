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VAXXED - Der Film 2016 [Deutsch]
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252 views • September 05, 2020
Veröffentlicht am 23. Mai 2016
Der umstrittene Dokumentarfilm VAXXED:
Von der Vertuschung bis zur Katastrophe wird mit den Filmemachern Andrew Wakefield und Del Bigtree erforscht.
Wir brechen die Impfstoffdebatte auf, während wir die Betrugsvorwürfe des Films gegen die CDC,
die MMR-Impfstoffkontroverse und die Macht von Big Pharma in diesem unzensierten Antidote-Interview
von Michael Parker betrachten . . .
( "Impfung" - "Zwangsimpfung" . . . !! )
------------------------------------------
Telegram: ESTELLA
https://t.me/estellatelegram
Der umstrittene Dokumentarfilm VAXXED:
Von der Vertuschung bis zur Katastrophe wird mit den Filmemachern Andrew Wakefield und Del Bigtree erforscht.
Wir brechen die Impfstoffdebatte auf, während wir die Betrugsvorwürfe des Films gegen die CDC,
die MMR-Impfstoffkontroverse und die Macht von Big Pharma in diesem unzensierten Antidote-Interview
von Michael Parker betrachten . . .
( "Impfung" - "Zwangsimpfung" . . . !! )
------------------------------------------
Telegram: ESTELLA
https://t.me/estellatelegram
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