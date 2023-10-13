Paul's Letter To The Colossians-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 11 2023

Paul wrote the New Testament books of Philippians, Ephesians, Colossians and Philemon while in jail, we call these the ‘prison epistles’ and they are both powerful and practical

When you study the life of the apostle Paul, you will invariably hear about something called his ‘prison epistles’, which are the four books of the New Testament he wrote while under house arrest in Rome around the year 62 AD. These four books are Philippians, Ephesians, Colossians and Philemon. Tonight we will study Paul’s letter to the Colossians.

“Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the will of God, and Timotheus our brother, To the saints and faithful brethren in Christ which are at Colosse: Grace be unto you, and peace, from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.” Colossians 1:1,2 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we look at some of the most salient writings of the apostle Paul written to Christians living in the Church Age, and in doing so discover the ‘beating heart’ of what Paul calls ‘my gospel’. These four New Testament books contain practical and powerful doctrine for Christian living that we would do well to heed and follow. They become even more powerful when you realize that Paul abounded with joy in trying circumstances because he trusted in the Lord in every trial, great and small. Written from behind bars in prison, they sound like they come from a free man, because Paul was ‘free indeed’ through Jesus Christ.

Join us as we travel to Colosse and pay a visit to our apostle Paul in prison!