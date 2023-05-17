Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why does dating an unvaccinated person matter?
721 views
channel image
Unvaccinated Dating
Published a day ago |

Any person who has been able to withstand the media and government indoctrination to get vaccinated has principles, is a person of character and honour and so is worth dating. The added reason is fertility.

----

There are many websites to help you find an unvaccinated dating partner, such as unjabbed.net

Keywords
datingvaccineunvaxxedunvaccinatedfertilitycovidunjabbed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket