Why does dating an unvaccinated person matter?

Any person who has been able to withstand the media and government indoctrination to get vaccinated has principles, is a person of character and honour and so is worth dating. The added reason is fertility.
----
There are many websites to help you find an unvaccinated dating partner, such as unjabbed.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.