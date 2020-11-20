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Vragen over de PCR test opnieuw niet beantwoord door minister De Jonge | 18-11-2020
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9 views • November 20, 2020
minister De Jonge geeft geen antwoorden op vragen over de PCR test die een foutmarge heeft van 93%..... WAAROM NIET ???
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-18-why-pfizer-coronavirus-vaccine-requires-storage-at-70c.html
mirrored YT channel Wybren van Haga
Quote "the only thing we have to fear is fear itself" Franklin D. Roosevelt
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-18-why-pfizer-coronavirus-vaccine-requires-storage-at-70c.html
mirrored YT channel Wybren van Haga
Quote "the only thing we have to fear is fear itself" Franklin D. Roosevelt
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