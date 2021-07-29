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Doomsday vaults: the world lives in fear!
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180 views • July 29, 2021
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 29, 2021.
In the clip that you saw, we see what happens when people and governments live in fear.
Yes, it is perfectly fine to have reserves of seeds for plants for your garden but now you have a national government, in this case, the South Korean government which has created a doomsday vault for the preservation of seeds due to what they believe is the risk of climate change, natural disasters and future wars as stated by the reporter.
Climate change is a fabricated problem. Scientists have mentioned that climate change does not exist according to the following studies:
https://www.thegwpf.com/in-letter-to-un-scientists-say-there-is-no-climate-emergency/
https://www.rt.com/news/464051-finnish-study-no-evidence-warming/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpVBH-HY5Ow
What we are seeing is not climate change but rather, we are witnessing God’s judgments on a sinful world. Climate change is being used by the Vatican, the first beast in Revelation 13 and the beast mentioned in Revelation 17, as a propaganda piece to condition the world to obey the Vatican so that it will eventually obey the Vatican again in accepting its mark, hence, the mark of the beast.
To implement their mark, the Vatican will claim that the world needs a green or environmental sabbath day of rest to reduce pollution and to make the world stop working on the first day of the week hoping it will please God but it will have the complete adverse effect. I invite you to look at videos on the mark of the beast on this channel or on my Mark of the Vatican beast channel.
To summarize what we saw in the video clip: it is indicative of a world that is without hope, a world which leaves in fear. They fear the worse because they don’t have hope in the Most High God.
When people’s minds are being pounded every day with negative assumptions, their minds are conditioned to hopelessness and to resort to fear. When people live in fear and have nothing left to lose, they lose it which leads to massive protests and social upheaval.
But those who are at peace are biblical followers of Christ because their hope is in Christ. They focus on Christ, His kingdom and His righteousness. They aim for the prize and that prize is the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua. They don’t live according to the fear of this decaying world; they live for Christ Who is their hope.
As it is written in Psalm 38:15, For in thee, O Lord, do I hope: thou wilt hear, O Lord my God.
Colossians 1:27 adds, To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.
Christ is our hope, the hope of glory but for those who live in fear and have chosen to not believe in the loving and living Almighty Christian God of the universe, a sad fate awaits them in Revelation 21:8 which says that the fearful and unbelieving will be part of the second death.
Abide in the hope of glory which is in Christ Jesus and please, as things are about to get much, much, much worse, put your trust in Christ, not in doomsday vaults or underground bunkers. Your life belongs to Christ; live for Him and He will protect you upon faith in Him and obedience to His holy written word.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SSR MEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 29, 2021.
In the clip that you saw, we see what happens when people and governments live in fear.
Yes, it is perfectly fine to have reserves of seeds for plants for your garden but now you have a national government, in this case, the South Korean government which has created a doomsday vault for the preservation of seeds due to what they believe is the risk of climate change, natural disasters and future wars as stated by the reporter.
Climate change is a fabricated problem. Scientists have mentioned that climate change does not exist according to the following studies:
https://www.thegwpf.com/in-letter-to-un-scientists-say-there-is-no-climate-emergency/
https://www.rt.com/news/464051-finnish-study-no-evidence-warming/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpVBH-HY5Ow
What we are seeing is not climate change but rather, we are witnessing God’s judgments on a sinful world. Climate change is being used by the Vatican, the first beast in Revelation 13 and the beast mentioned in Revelation 17, as a propaganda piece to condition the world to obey the Vatican so that it will eventually obey the Vatican again in accepting its mark, hence, the mark of the beast.
To implement their mark, the Vatican will claim that the world needs a green or environmental sabbath day of rest to reduce pollution and to make the world stop working on the first day of the week hoping it will please God but it will have the complete adverse effect. I invite you to look at videos on the mark of the beast on this channel or on my Mark of the Vatican beast channel.
To summarize what we saw in the video clip: it is indicative of a world that is without hope, a world which leaves in fear. They fear the worse because they don’t have hope in the Most High God.
When people’s minds are being pounded every day with negative assumptions, their minds are conditioned to hopelessness and to resort to fear. When people live in fear and have nothing left to lose, they lose it which leads to massive protests and social upheaval.
But those who are at peace are biblical followers of Christ because their hope is in Christ. They focus on Christ, His kingdom and His righteousness. They aim for the prize and that prize is the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua. They don’t live according to the fear of this decaying world; they live for Christ Who is their hope.
As it is written in Psalm 38:15, For in thee, O Lord, do I hope: thou wilt hear, O Lord my God.
Colossians 1:27 adds, To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.
Christ is our hope, the hope of glory but for those who live in fear and have chosen to not believe in the loving and living Almighty Christian God of the universe, a sad fate awaits them in Revelation 21:8 which says that the fearful and unbelieving will be part of the second death.
Abide in the hope of glory which is in Christ Jesus and please, as things are about to get much, much, much worse, put your trust in Christ, not in doomsday vaults or underground bunkers. Your life belongs to Christ; live for Him and He will protect you upon faith in Him and obedience to His holy written word.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SSR MEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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