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Dem Governors Mobilize National Guard for COVID Tyranny
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941 views • October 02, 2021
Norm Pattis of https://www.normpattis.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how he is fighting back against the medical tyranny takeover as Dem governors in CT and NY are mobilizing the military to takeover the unvaccinated workforce.
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