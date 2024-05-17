Create New Account
RT News May 16, 2024 2PM GMT
May 16, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com



The man who turned his gun on the Slovakian prime minister, had been angered at government policies, including stopping arms supplies to Ukraine, that's according to the Interior Minister. Beijing rolls out the red carpet, as Vladimir Putin drops by for a state visit, where he was met with a warm welcome and warmer words from his Chinese counterpart. History repeating itself as several top diplomats from NATO countries join the anti-government protests in Georgia. Moscow says it bears worrying parallels to events in Ukraine a decade ago.

