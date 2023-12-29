Khon Kaen Isaan Thailand ขอนแก่น

Khon Kaen is the commercial and political centre of Northeastern Thailand and is well known for the high-quality silk that is produced in the province. Located in the heart of Isan, Thailand’s northeast region, Khon Kaen has been one of the fastest-growing areas in Thailand. The Thai government nominated Khon Kaen as the export center for trade throughout the Indo-China Region and both Laos and Vietnam have consulates in Khon Kaen to process visa applications. Khon Kaen also contains the largest university in the northeast, Khon Kaen University, a major centre of education and technology.



Connect with Outside The Box on Social Media:

youtube https://www.youtube.com/@outsidethebox9325

facebook https://www.facebook.com/AdminOutsideTheBox

twitter https://twitter.com/OTB196









Questions, comments, suggestions? Drop them in the comment box below!

If you liked the video hit like and subscribe for more!









Thanks for watching!





