Pastor Ric - A Place in Your Son
Published a day ago

Pastor Ric shares his experience in the Spirit, in and with Jesus as He hung on the cross, with an amazing connection to the coming Solar Eclipse on April 8th

Please visit our website at https://noprisoners.life

trumpjesus christdeep statedemocratlifefaithsolar flarei amarmageddonredemptionnesararvgesarawealth transferqfsapril 8thsun eclipse

