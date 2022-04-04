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Ep. 672 – Remembering The Woman Who Exposed The Plot To Dumb Down American Kids
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52 views • April 04, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start by discussing the passing of Charlotte Iserbyt, a superheroine who, while serving as Ronald Reagan’s senior policy advisor on education, uncovered a monstrous plot to dumb down and brainwash American children in public schools.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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