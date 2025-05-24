Get Ready for REAL Money

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Government bond yields are rising. Its unstoppable, Governments cannot afford their debt piles at current rates and certainly will not be able to finance higher debt burdens that come with rising rates. In the same way that consumers cannot afford higher mortgage and credit card rates.
Maneco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vDZKtGEc5I&t=2014s
Neil McCoy Ward