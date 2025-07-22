© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Europe has become rabid and part of the "international disgrace" toward Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with his Mozambican counterpart.
Adding more from Lavrov at this meeting:
Key Lavrov's statements after talks with the Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas:
🟠Trump's reasonable approach, including his willingness to engage in dialogue, will not go unnoticed in Europe.
🟠Europe has become rabid and part of the "international disgrace" toward Russia.
🟠Incitement of the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks will receive a fitting response.
🟠Any threats from Germany toward Russia cause concern for any reasonable person.
🟠Historical lessons must not be forgotten, but they have been poorly learned by the current generations of Germans and French.
🟠The next session of the Russian-Mozambican intergovernmental commission will be held in 2026 in the Mozambique's capital of Maputo.
🟠Russia is ready to consider any requests from Mozambique regarding the republic's defense capabilities in the field of counterterrorism.
🟠The second Russia-Africa ministerial conference is planned for this year in Egypt.