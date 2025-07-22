Europe has become rabid and part of the "international disgrace" toward Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with his Mozambican counterpart.

Adding more from Lavrov at this meeting:

Key Lavrov's statements after talks with the Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas:

🟠Trump's reasonable approach, including his willingness to engage in dialogue, will not go unnoticed in Europe.

🟠Incitement of the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks will receive a fitting response.

🟠Any threats from Germany toward Russia cause concern for any reasonable person.

🟠Historical lessons must not be forgotten, but they have been poorly learned by the current generations of Germans and French.

🟠The next session of the Russian-Mozambican intergovernmental commission will be held in 2026 in the Mozambique's capital of Maputo.

🟠Russia is ready to consider any requests from Mozambique regarding the republic's defense capabilities in the field of counterterrorism.

🟠The second Russia-Africa ministerial conference is planned for this year in Egypt.