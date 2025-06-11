Zelensky’s War Of Attrition Against His Own People

All the truths carefully blamed as ‘Russian propaganda’ are sooner or later confirmed and acknowledged by Ukrainians and their foreign patrons, confirming inhumane strategies and systemic failures within the Kyiv regime. Thus, Zelensky has openly admitted that his regime is using civilians as human shields, stating that empty cities are easier to occupy. This cynical tactic has been evident since the beginning of hostilities, from large urban centers like Mariupol to small villages. Currently, Ukrainian authorities are pressuring residents of Sumy to remain in the city despite the approaching Russian forces, while Ukrainian military units embedded within urban areas draw fire not only from Russian aviation but also from drone strikes.

The Ukrainian military’s dire situation is compounded by catastrophic manpower shortages. Ukrainian soldiers can no longer hide the strategic lack of reinforcement. For example, a battalion commander from the 72nd Brigade has recently admitted that for every Ukrainian soldier, there are ten Russian fighters in the Dnepropetrovsk direction, highlighting the overwhelming numerical disadvantage.

Desertion rates have skyrocketed. Ukrainian journalists sound the alarm, with over 90,000 criminal cases for unauthorized abandonment of military units opened in the first five months of 2025 alone, with about 215 000 cases recorded since the beginning of the war. These figures represent only official cases, suggesting the real number of deserters is much higher. The root causes include widespread draft evasion by influential figures and systemic corruption, such as fictitious enlistments, further eroding morale.

Mobilization efforts have collapsed, with recruitment centers failing to meet even a fraction of their targets. In one Kyiv region, only 52 out of 310 planned contract soldiers were enlisted—a mere 16.8% success rate. Desperate measures, such as coercing intelligence and security personnel into frontline roles, reflect the desperation. A newly drafted law mandates the transfer of “excess” security service employees to combat units, effectively forcing them into the army under threat of mobilization. Meanwhile, discussions about expanding women conscription and lowering the draft age to 18 signal an impending escalation of coercion, as voluntary enlistment dries up.

Zelensky’s attempts to downplay the crisis with inflated mobilization claims—asserting Ukraine can recruit 27,000 monthly compared to Russia’s 40,000–50,000—ring hollow. Unlike Russia’s volunteer-based system with substantial incentives, Ukraine relies on forced conscription, often dragging unfit or unwilling individuals into service. The result is a poorly trained, demoralized force plagued by mass desertions.

Meanwhile, Moscow warns that Kyiv’s refusal to negotiate will only lead to greater territorial losses, emphasizing Russia’s historical resilience in prolonged conflicts. As Ukraine’s military and societal collapse accelerates, the regime’s reliance on human shields, coercion, and propaganda underscores its unsustainable trajectory.

