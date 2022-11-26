3. Who is God - Tim Reisenberger

Tim Reisenberger’s topic description:

Who is God? How would you explain God to someone who doesn’t believe? Is it possible to explain the existence and character of God if someone does not accept the Bible? Discover abundant evidence in the natural world, in anatomy, physiology, our emotional and mental hardwiring. From cutting-edge research to some of the oldest written records on planet earth, You will learn not only who God is, but also what He is like, and what He thinks about you.









Revelation 13:12 And he exercises all the authority of the first beast in his presence, and causes the earth and those who dwell in it to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.





Revelation 13:15

He was granted power to give breath to the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak and cause as many as would not worship the image of the beast to be killed.