When all seems lost, and trials seem unending and severe, remember Psalm 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God”. Remember His divine interventions in your life, and ask yourself, “After all those divine interventions, how can I not trust Him?”
This video includes one of my own compositions—indeed one of my oldest hymns—based on Psalm 46:10 and titled, Be Still. This hymn is my own composition, words and music, and written in 2013. Anyone claiming otherwise is committing fraud.
#BeStill, #RememberHisDeeds, #TrustGod